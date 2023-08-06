Liam Neeson's Three Projects With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Scores Aren't Even Narrative Films

With a filmography that extends back to 1978, Liam Neeson has amassed a diverse portfolio, appearing in blockbuster franchises like "Star Wars," action movies like "Taken," and Oscar-winning fare like his breakthrough film, "Schindler's List." His laundry list of collaborators is equally impressive, as he's worked with the Coen brothers, Martin Scorsese, and Steve McQueen, among others. It's surprising, then, that despite achieving numerous accolades, none of his narrative features have earned 100% ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, even if it is an uneven metric for determining a film's worth.

To find the upper echelon of Neeson's filmography — at least according to Rotten Tomatoes' standards — one must dig into the actor's work in non-narrative features. Both 1995's "Lumière and Company" and Ken Burns' 2022 docuseries "The U.S. and the Holocaust" have secured 100% ratings on the aggregator. The animated anthology series "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," in which Neeson reprised his role as Qui-Gon Jinn from the prequel trilogy, also has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

Neeson's participation in "Lumière and Company" wasn't exactly intentional — he just happened to be in the right place at the right time. An homage to the early filmmaking duo the Lumière brothers, "Lumière and Company" is an anthology film-meets-documentary consisting of 41 short films (none exceed 52 seconds), all of which are shot on the brothers' original Cinématographe camera. The result is a collage of cinematic styles that Roger Ebert likened to directorial haikus helmed by filmmakers like David Lynch, Wim Wenders, and Abbas Kiarostami.