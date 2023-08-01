Why Is Justice League: Warworld R-Rated?

"Justice League: Warworld" is an animated movie that centers on the DC Holy Trinity, with Superman in a retro sci-fi tale, Wonder Woman transported to the wild west, and a Viking-esque Batman wielding a sword. The unique narrative offers a refreshing take on these fan favorites, but some people looking forward to seeing the film might wonder why it received an R-rating.

There is no denying that the story of these heroes uniting to free the people of Warworld teases nonstop action, and the creators not holding back when it came to how they showcased the war these characters would be fighting is reflected in the rating the movie received, even if they don't necessarily feel that it's accurate. "It's mostly rated R because of the violence," Executive Producer Butch Lukic told Screen Rant in an interview. "There's a lot of bloodletting, sword-fighting, and gunfights. The violence, and then the R-rating's coming from that. Originally, honestly, it's a PG-13." Producer Jim Krieg defended the depiction of blood, saying, "If you cut out the blood with swords and guns, there's nothing. There's not a lot left."

It was also revealed that DC has a PG-13 policy the film couldn't live up to. "Originally, we were planning PG-13 because DC made a mandate for the last few years of only PG-13," Lukic added. "We thought we had a PG-13. But once we got into ... the aftereffects, we added more blood, assuming we'd get a milder rated MP, [but] he turned out to be a nutcase and put it as an R." While "Justice League: Warworld" may have missed the PG-13 mandate, DC has been known to be flexible in the past with one example paving the way for R-rated DC animated entertainment.