Zack Snyder Supports Blue Beetle Movie With Homage To Iconic DC Comics Cover

"Blue Beetle" isn't just another superhero movie. It's the first DC film to feature a Latino lead, and based on the trailers, the movie deals heavily with Jaime Reyes' (Xolo Maridueña) heritage. A certain segment of the moviegoing audience may have checked out of DC's films for the time being, but "Blue Beetle" still deserves a shot. Likely for this reason, director Angel Manuel Soto tweeted his appreciation for Zack Snyder's kind words. Translated by @Bluebeetlenews, the tweet reads, "Thanks, teacher. Thank you for this kind gesture. As a fan of your movies and an admirer of yours since you were doing commercials, you have no idea how much this gesture means to me and to the culture. We have a pending appointment on August 18 with you and your family. Here for you."

Plenty of Snyder's fans populated underneath his initial post to express their gratitude for him being a good sport and to continue supporting DC movies after his plans for the franchise fell apart. Another interesting reaction came from "Suicide Squad" director David Ayer. He famously had his own contentions with how Warner Bros. handled his DC movie, but he retweeted Snyder's original post with a "hands raised up" emoji. While Snyder was eventually able to release a director's cut of "Justice League," many fans have wondered if Ayer would be able to do the same with "Suicide Squad" since he's repeatedly mentioned how the film released wasn't his original vision.

It's not advised to look too deeply into random tweets. All we know is Snyder plans on enjoying "Blue Beetle" when it comes out in theaters on August 18, and many fans should join him.