Zack Snyder Supports Blue Beetle Movie With Homage To Iconic DC Comics Cover
The DC Extended Universe has had a rough couple of years. So far in 2023, DC's movies haven't landed either critically or financially, with both "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and "The Flash" being box office duds. Several explanations can exist for this, including the fact DC's rebooting its cinematic universe with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the driver's seat, which should kick off in earnest with the upcoming "Superman: Legacy."
For now, DC's near future doesn't look that much better. "Blue Beetle" is next on deck, and it's currently projected to bring in between $12 and $17 million opening weekend, which could be an all-time low for a DC film. It hasn't helped that DC's marketing for "Blue Beetle" has been virtually nonexistent. But DC's latest has gotten a slight bump in notoriety after a Twitter post from "Man of Steel" director Zack Snyder. On July 30, the filmmaker posted, "Looking forward to taking my kids to see Blue Beetle," along with a poster paying homage to the cover of "Blue Beetle Rebirth" #11. Despite Warner Bros. axing Snyder's plans for other "Justice League" movies, it appears the director harbors no ill feelings when it comes to other artists working in this franchise. Hopefully, Snyder's blessing will encourage others to see the movie when it comes out, but for now, "Blue Beetle" director Angel Manuel Soto is thankful for the Snyder bump.
Angel Manuel Soto is a fan of Zack Snyder's work
"Blue Beetle" isn't just another superhero movie. It's the first DC film to feature a Latino lead, and based on the trailers, the movie deals heavily with Jaime Reyes' (Xolo Maridueña) heritage. A certain segment of the moviegoing audience may have checked out of DC's films for the time being, but "Blue Beetle" still deserves a shot. Likely for this reason, director Angel Manuel Soto tweeted his appreciation for Zack Snyder's kind words. Translated by @Bluebeetlenews, the tweet reads, "Thanks, teacher. Thank you for this kind gesture. As a fan of your movies and an admirer of yours since you were doing commercials, you have no idea how much this gesture means to me and to the culture. We have a pending appointment on August 18 with you and your family. Here for you."
Plenty of Snyder's fans populated underneath his initial post to express their gratitude for him being a good sport and to continue supporting DC movies after his plans for the franchise fell apart. Another interesting reaction came from "Suicide Squad" director David Ayer. He famously had his own contentions with how Warner Bros. handled his DC movie, but he retweeted Snyder's original post with a "hands raised up" emoji. While Snyder was eventually able to release a director's cut of "Justice League," many fans have wondered if Ayer would be able to do the same with "Suicide Squad" since he's repeatedly mentioned how the film released wasn't his original vision.
It's not advised to look too deeply into random tweets. All we know is Snyder plans on enjoying "Blue Beetle" when it comes out in theaters on August 18, and many fans should join him.