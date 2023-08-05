12 Famous Movie Shots And How They Pulled Them Off

Jackie Chan is known and loved all around the world not just for his fight scenes but also for his death-defying stunts. One of his biggest stunts can be found in his 1983 film "Project A" in which he drops from a clock tower, rips through two awnings, and slams into the ground 72 feet below. This was supposedly the stunt that frightened Chan the most in his entire career up until that point, and it took him an entire week to build up the courage to finally do the fall.

In fact, this stunt was so intimidating to Chan that he almost didn't do it at all. Despite his reputation for always doing his own stunts, Chan actually used two different stunt doubles for the scene, one of which was Mars, who co-starred in the film as Jaws and who worked alongside Chan frequently. The other stuntman was injured after slamming into the metal support beam of the second awning instead of ripping through it. Chan still ended up doing the stunt himself as well. In the film, Chan does the entire fall, then gets up and keeps acting in the same shot. Chan and Mars' falls are both shown back-to-back within the film, and the third stuntman's botched fall is included in the outtakes reel that plays during the end credits.