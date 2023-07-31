Twilight: Why Do The Cullens' Eyes Change Color?

Carlisle Cullen's (Peter Facinelli) family of morally superior vampires holds themselves to a higher standard than those around them. Though the predatory species is specifically designed to allure humans, the doctor has trained his family to only prey on animals. This is how Edward (Robert Pattinson) and the rest of the coven get their golden eyes.

Other vampires, such as the sadistic Jane (Dakota Fanning), have blood-red eyes from feasting on humans. When Bella (Kristen Stewart) first turns into a vampire, she also sports this bloodthirsty look because her body is still full of human blood so soon after her transformation. Though Rosalie (Nikki Reed) has canonically never tasted human blood, her eyes are red in her vicious flashback sequence because she was a newly turned vampire. It takes months of an animal blood diet for newborn vampires' eyes to lose their ruby-hued color.

And then there is the third option that all vampires theoretically get: the look of starvation. Vampires don't necessarily starve like humans do, but they need a steady diet of blood to keep their strength up. At certain points, when the Cullens aren't fully satiated, their eyes turn a disturbing black color, as Bella notices when she first encounters Edward. After he goes on a hunting trip, his eyes turn from black to gold, illustrating that as long as the Cullens are fully sated without feeding on humans, their eyes will continue to have a golden hue.