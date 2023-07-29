Seinfeld: Who Plays Susan & What Was The Last Role She Had On TV?

Throughout the first six seasons of "Seinfeld," the love life of George Costanza (Jason Alexander) was an unmitigated disaster. In Season 3, Episode 13, "The Subway," he is robbed and left nearly naked in a hotel room, and in Season 5, Episode 16, "The Stand In," he stays in a relationship solely to spite a friend who claims he is unable to commit.

But in Season 7, Episode 1, "The Engagement," George and Jerry Seinfeld resolve to take a more mature approach to their romantic relationships. George takes this to the extreme, going immediately to the apartment of NBC executive Susan Ross and proposing marriage to her. Because George is George and nothing good in his life can last very long, Susan dies in the Season 7 finale from licking toxic wedding envelopes that he had chosen.

Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg, who appeared on 28 episodes of "Seinfeld" and who had been busy working in both film and television since 1989. In 2010, Swedberg made her most recent small-screen appearance when she played Olivia Maxwell, the mother of a high schooler taken to the hospital after falling and hitting her head, in Season 2, Episode 7 of the TNT medical drama "Hawthorne."

Swedberg has now retired from acting and teaches the ukelele, an instrument she was first introduced to as a child in Hawaii. She told Ukelele magazine that she considers her new life a blend of her old craft and the one she began a few years ago. "In my case," Swedberg said, "I don't think there's much of a difference. I'm still acting. I'm just acting like a musician. 'Musician' is the part I'm playing right now, because I honestly don't think I'm that great of a musician."