Blue Beetle Director Initially Had His Eye On A Huge Batman Villain

Before "Blue Beetle," director Angel Manuel Soto had his sights set on telling the story of the big bad brute who broke Batman's back.

Speaking to Den of Geek, Soto said he initially hoped to share with Warner Bros. his ideas of making a Bane movie when the studio contacted him for a conversation about directing a DC film. "I wanted to pitch ideas, and one of them was the Bane origin story," Soto recalled. "I always thought that there was something interesting in exploring his reality and how a character like that comes to be."

Instead, the studio had a different origin story in mind. "There's this character that we've been developing for a couple of years. The Blue Beetle, a Latino superhero," SOto recalled. With that, he directed his energy toward making "Blue Beetle," which premieres in theaters on August 18, 2023, and will showcase DC's first live-action Latino superhero. Besides, Bane had appeared twice before in the live-action realm. The masked strongman first appeared in director Joel Schumacher's 1997 superhero romp "Batman & Robin," but Jeep Swenson's Bane served in more of a supporting role as the henchman for Poison Ivy (Uma Thurman).

However, in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" in 2012, Bane (Tom Hardy) was Batman's (Christian Bale) main antagonist. And while Bane's dastardly deeds included breaking Batman's back, the supervillain got his comeuppance in the film's third act.