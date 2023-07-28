The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Were Censored In The UK Over One Word

Conservatives are quick to decry "cancel culture" these days, even though it's less "canceling" and more "facing consequences for harmful actions." And besides, it's not like so-called cancel culture is anything new. Over the decades, there have been numerous campaigns to censor content, many of which came from conservative politicians and ideologues. Even "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" wasn't immune.

The late 1980s and early '90s were a period of moral panic in the United Kingdom during Margaret Thatcher's conservative reign as Prime Minister. This led to many instances of censorship, including changing the name of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" to "Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles." It seems like a silly change (and it was), but many kids who grew up in the U.K. at the time may remember this branding.

Tribune detailed what transpired in the country at this time. There was a great deal of moral panic, primarily around bloody horror movies and content depicting ninja weaponry and martial arts. This dates back to 1986 when the Martial Arts Commission published guidelines asking those who sold martial arts equipment not to sell to minors. Stricter laws followed, including the Criminal Justice Act 1988 (Offensive Weapons) Order 1988, which banned the sale of 14 ninja-style weapons for anyone, including handclaws, swordsticks, knuckledusters, and shurikens. Naturally, the panic made its way to media, with films and TV shows depicting martial arts or ninja weaponry facing heavy censorship. And it didn't take long for the "Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles" to become public enemy number one.