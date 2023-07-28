The Witcher Cast Yennefer To Challenge Beauty Norms In One Key Way

Ironically enough, Anya Chalotra originally believed Yennefer's standard of beauty would stop her from landing the part when she auditioned for Netflix's "The Witcher." In an interview with Collider, the actor spoke about her thought process before she got cast in the role. "I spoke to my agent and said, 'I'm not the person they want. I know I'm not the person they want,'" she recalled. "The brief was 'Men want her, women want to be her, she's gorgeous,' and I was like, 'Absolutely not going to get this part.'"

Of course, Chalotra did end up being the one to bring Yennefer to life, and she credits that outcome with her strong audition. In fact, some of the actor's unique spin on Yennefer from the initial audition process has ended up feeding into her portrayal in the series proper. "She is extremely expressive and passionate, and that's something I brought to Yennefer," she explained. "She's kind of presented this cold exterior, and I was just excited to explore everything around that."

Chalotra has also credited playing Yennefer with giving her more self-confidence. "I definitely learned to have a certain confidence in my body because Yennefer is so confident in her body and I had to be to play that part," the actor told Marriska Fernandes. "I had to really take ownership of how I use my body and the way I stood and the way I walked really affected that. I had to really believe in myself."