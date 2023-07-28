Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals Unused Green Goblin Suits & Twitter Is Imploding

It's always fun to see what directions Marvel films could've gone, both in their stories and the characters running, swinging, and soaring around in them. In the case of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," new concept art from the upcoming book "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie" has surfaced online ahead of its release, revealing interesting alterations some fans are wishing actually made it through to the final product. Specifically, blurry glimpses shared on Twitter show a few other outfits Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), could've donned that would have used material from both some popular and slightly unpopular characters in the MCU.

Having Dafoe back in the role was a blessing unto itself, along with the gallery of other bad guys that caused issues for the three Peter Parkers (Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire). That being said, seeing Green Goblin look even more comic book accurate than in "No Way Home" wouldn't be something many fans would've turned their noses up at. The Marvel Comics' version of Osborn's fleshy, green-hued alter ego never got a solid screen translation and was instead swapped for a more metallic design. It's a massive surprise, then, that one concept artist used "Thor: The Dark World" as a point of reference to try and crack the code. Even more surprising (besides pinching a chest plate from an Iron Man suit for one design for a different Green Goblin get-up), Osborn somehow getting his hands on Dark Elf armor could have led to what some fans believe to be the best costume he's ever worn.