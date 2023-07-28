Spider-Man: No Way Home Reveals Unused Green Goblin Suits & Twitter Is Imploding
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's always fun to see what directions Marvel films could've gone, both in their stories and the characters running, swinging, and soaring around in them. In the case of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," new concept art from the upcoming book "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie" has surfaced online ahead of its release, revealing interesting alterations some fans are wishing actually made it through to the final product. Specifically, blurry glimpses shared on Twitter show a few other outfits Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), could've donned that would have used material from both some popular and slightly unpopular characters in the MCU.
Having Dafoe back in the role was a blessing unto itself, along with the gallery of other bad guys that caused issues for the three Peter Parkers (Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire). That being said, seeing Green Goblin look even more comic book accurate than in "No Way Home" wouldn't be something many fans would've turned their noses up at. The Marvel Comics' version of Osborn's fleshy, green-hued alter ego never got a solid screen translation and was instead swapped for a more metallic design. It's a massive surprise, then, that one concept artist used "Thor: The Dark World" as a point of reference to try and crack the code. Even more surprising (besides pinching a chest plate from an Iron Man suit for one design for a different Green Goblin get-up), Osborn somehow getting his hands on Dark Elf armor could have led to what some fans believe to be the best costume he's ever worn.
Fans feel that the Dark Elf Green Goblin look beats even the final design hands down
As revealed by Josh Nizzi in "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie," the Dark Elf was based off the idea that Osborn got his new upgrades from a Damage Control facility (which were originally introduced in "Spider-Man: Homecoming") that was still storing tech left behind in the second "Thor" film. In a creative choice that's as logical as it is gorgeous to look at, fans were quick to chime in that this might've been the better way to go. As far as @itsprimedreams sees it, "This could've worked, I love the broken green goblin design they kept for the film. But damn, this could've worked." @Jeffschmidty also approved of the forsaken design, saying, "This actually works really well. 'Agents of Shield' establishes that plenty of Dark Elf tech was left in the ruins of Britain."
There wasn't much love, unfortunately, for the Iron Goblin-like effort that came in both Stark's original red and yellow, and a purple and green version to maintain the Green Goblin's comic book color scheme. @_MxttHxll_ said, "Thank god they didn't do this. Electro using the arc reactor was bad enough ngl." @SkufNot couldn't ignore the alternate color combo, saying, "Bro wants to be The Prowler," a reference to Miles Morales' uncle's villainous identity, whom fans have become acquainted with in the "Spider-Verse" films.
Osborn with Oakley's didn't do it for some fans
One design that had fans landing somewhere in the middle involved his broken headgear being replaced with almost sports-style sunglasses, allowing Willem Dafoe to keep his unhinged facial expressions present even when fully suited up. @artsycameraguy tweeted, "I mean, if this were to have the raggedy purple hoodie with it, I think it would have worked, considering how Norman's character is expressive with his face and body language." Other fans sat on the other side of the fence, though, with @theevilanjel simply stating, "I'm glad this didn't happen."
It'll be interesting to see what other wonderfully sketched-out what-if-like designs make it into the book. In the grand evil scheme of things, though, at least we can be glad that we got a revisit from the Green Goblin at all and that Dafoe's Norman was just "on sabbatical, honey." Whether he had appeared in Stark-made attire or an Elvish bit of headwear, it's not about the gear on the goblin but the cackling, pumpkin-throwing supervillain wearing it.
"Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art of the Movie" releases on Aug. 1.