Is Angela Bassett In Mission Impossible 8? Director Hints At Return To Series

There's a chance that Angela Bassett will return as Erika Sloane in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two."

Even the most casual "Mission: Impossible" fans know that each new entry introduces a brand new bureaucrat that Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) has to deal with it. In "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," the ace IMF agent has to follow the bidding of Erika Sloane, a CIA director who is done with Hunt's roguish behavior. Played by Bassett, Sloane stands out as an absolute badass, a character who has no time for the IMF's hijinks and convoluted plans. Sloane is cold-blooded and straight to the point, making her Hunt's worst nightmare.

But Bassett was nowhere to be found in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One," which sees Hunt and the IMF gang going up against the Entity, a sentient artificial intelligence capable of controlling the world's intelligence. While isn't surprising that Bassett wasn't brought back — most agency directors and leaders are casually replaced in the "M:I" franchise — the intention was to have Sloane pop up. Chatting with ComingSoon in 2020, Bassett confirmed that she was on track to return for the "Mission: Impossible" sequel. "But I do have the pages, we'll just see when I get the ticket to fly and go do my part, but that's coming up and I'm really excited about it," the star told the outlet.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 restrictions robbed audiences of Sloane's return, with the character missing in "Dead Reckoning Part One." But it's possible that Bassett could return for "Part Two," at least according to co-writer and director Christopher McQuarrie. "We're not done with Angela Bassett," McQuarrie teased while speaking with Variety. "Angela is too fabulous, you could never ever let Angela get away, so there's always a plan in the future..."