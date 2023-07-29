The Untold Truth Of The Long-Forgotten James Bond Jr. Cartoon

"The name's Bond ... James Bond Jr." Wait, what? As the theme song to this long-forgotten animated series told us, he is James Bond's younger nephew. Although it would make more sense for 007 to be his father, this cartoon seems to suggest that every male member of the Bond family is named James.

Regardless of the confusing family tree dynamics, "James Bond Jr." unsurprisingly takes its main beats from the 007 film series, with Junior facing off against familiar villains like Jaws, Goldfinger, Oddjob, and Dr. No. Every episode features the young Bond and his pals stopping a nefarious scheme orchestrated by the criminal organization known as Saboteurs and Criminals United in Mayhem (S.C.U.M) — led by the mysterious Scumlord, whom most fans presume to be Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Released in 1991, the show aired for 65 episodes and received a wide array of merchandise, including a toy line series that boasted Bond's kitted-out and weaponized red sports car.

Despite the international release and notable merch push, the animated series is largely a lost relic of the franchise – a lot like "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" in the sense that only diehard fans remember it. With that said, let's shake and stir to uncover the untold truth of "James Bond Jr."