The Saddest Deaths In Blue Bloods, Ranked

Listen, he's last on this list for a reason. As the man who is discovered to have killed Joseph Reagan, it's hard to call the death of Sonny Malevsky (Michael T. Weiss) all that sad, because we all know he had it coming. Yet there's something heartbreaking about the way it goes down — not because we wish he'd lived, but because he doesn't deserve to go out on his own terms.

Revealed as Joe's killer in the heartbreaking Season 1 finale "The Blue Templar," Sonny is perhaps the most devilishly evil baddie the show ever features. To make matters worse, he's one of their own: a New York City police detective. Part of a secret order of corrupt cops, he kills Joe to stop him from exposing the truth about him and his other Blue Templars. So when he's found out and discovered by Frank Reagan (Selleck), he knows they won't go easy on him, and he could be facing a lifetime in prison — the last place a cop ever wants to be.

Rather than risk being taken alive, Malevsky takes his own life, robbing the Reagans of justice for Joseph. That emotional gut punch, as Malevsky gets off "easy" for the murder of their son and brother, is exactly what makes it a tragedy, even if he doesn't deserve to live.