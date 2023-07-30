Who Are The Women Who Spared A Square Of Real-Life Inspiration For Seinfeld's Elaine?

From her iconic dance moves to her Marlon Brando impression, Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is a comedic force to be reckoned with on "Seinfeld." When bringing this iconic character to life, Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David didn't create her from scratch. Rather, she was inspired by several women from their actual lives: Seinfeld's exes Carol Leifer and Susan McNabb, David's ex Monica Yates Shapiro, and comedian Elayne Booster.

Leifer said in a Reddit AMA, "I think people make the connection because I dated Jerry many many years ago, and we have stayed friends since. And he has mentioned that I was a bit of an inspiration in coming up with the character when he and Larry were creating the characters..."

Not only did Leifer partially inspire the character of Elaine, but she also used her own real-life happenings to write several "Seinfeld" episodes, including Season 5, Episode 6 ("The Lip Reader"), which sees Elaine pretend to be deaf in order to avoid talking to her car service driver. Leifer told news.com.au, "These car service drivers would come at 6 a.m. to pick me up at my apartment and take me to the airport and they were like Chatty Cathy, they wouldn't shut up and it was so annoying to me."