BOOM! Studios Unites Sorin & Liliana In Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious #1 - Exclusive
Contains spoilers for BOOM! Studios' "Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious" #1 comic.
The world of "Magic: The Gathering" gathers some familiar Planeswalkers to team up in a brand-new one-shot comic, "Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious" #1. Created by Cullen Bunn ("Harrow County") with writer Rich Douek ("Sea of Sorrows), artists French Carlomagno ("Firefly: Brand New 'Verse") and Carlos Pedro ("Elephantmen"), colorists Mattia Iacono ("The Dead Lucky") and Arianna Consonni ("Magic Planeswalkers: Noble"), and letterer Ed Dukeshire ("Usher Down"), "Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious" #1 focuses on Sorin Markov and Liliana Vess' adventure. In the 40-page comic, the vampire and necromancer must work together on an unnamed plane to stop the emergence of a significant threat. Meanwhile, another story in the issue will focus on Oko and Calix meeting on a different plane.
The upcoming one-shot is the latest story from BOOM! Studios' line of "Magic: The Gathering" comics, following Jed MacKay, Ig Guara, and Consonni's 25-issue run of "Magic." Since its conclusion, there have been multiple one-shots exploring the different sides of the Magic universe, with the most recent being June's "Magic Planeswalkers: Noble" from Stephanie Williams, Daniel Warren, Dave Rapoza, Albert Locatelli, Lee Caballero, Raul Angulo, and Consonni. Looper is pleased to share with our readers an exclusive preview of "Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious" #1.
First look at Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious
"Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious" #1 opens on an unknown plane. Calix's search for Elspeth Tirel leads him into direct conflict with Oko. A post-magical fight conversation leads Calix to reveal why he's searching for Tirel, where he reveals their complicated history.
"Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious" #1 will feature a cover from Jahnoy Lindsay ("Superboy Man of Tomorrow"), a variant connecting cover from Frany ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), and an additional cover from Justine Florentino ("Grim"). Check out Florentino's stunning variant with the accompanying text for the issue below.
Two of the most popular Planeswalkers in Magic: The Gathering history—fan favorite vampire Sorin Markov and the incomparable necromancer Liliana Vess—come together for a team-up that's not to be missed! On a strange, unnamed plane, the two must work together to prevent a diabolical figure from unleashing hell across the Multiverse. Meanwhile, two of the most mysterious of the Planeswalkers, Oko and Calix, cross paths elsewhere on another plane...
"Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious" #1 from BOOM! Studios arrives in comic book stores on August 23, 2023.