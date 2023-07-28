BOOM! Studios Unites Sorin & Liliana In Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious #1 - Exclusive

Contains spoilers for BOOM! Studios' "Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious" #1 comic.

The world of "Magic: The Gathering" gathers some familiar Planeswalkers to team up in a brand-new one-shot comic, "Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious" #1. Created by Cullen Bunn ("Harrow County") with writer Rich Douek ("Sea of Sorrows), artists French Carlomagno ("Firefly: Brand New 'Verse") and Carlos Pedro ("Elephantmen"), colorists Mattia Iacono ("The Dead Lucky") and Arianna Consonni ("Magic Planeswalkers: Noble"), and letterer Ed Dukeshire ("Usher Down"), "Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious" #1 focuses on Sorin Markov and Liliana Vess' adventure. In the 40-page comic, the vampire and necromancer must work together on an unnamed plane to stop the emergence of a significant threat. Meanwhile, another story in the issue will focus on Oko and Calix meeting on a different plane.

The upcoming one-shot is the latest story from BOOM! Studios' line of "Magic: The Gathering" comics, following Jed MacKay, Ig Guara, and Consonni's 25-issue run of "Magic." Since its conclusion, there have been multiple one-shots exploring the different sides of the Magic universe, with the most recent being June's "Magic Planeswalkers: Noble" from Stephanie Williams, Daniel Warren, Dave Rapoza, Albert Locatelli, Lee Caballero, Raul Angulo, and Consonni. Looper is pleased to share with our readers an exclusive preview of "Magic Planeswalkers: Notorious" #1.