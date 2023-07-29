Game Of Thrones Actor Jack Gleeson Is Back On TV As A Different Devious Character

Following the death of his "father," Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), near the end of "Game of Thrones" Season 1, Prince Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) ascends to the Iron Throne with his mother, Cersei (Lena Heady), at his side. In doing so, his violent and malicious tendencies come out, resulting in him becoming one of Westeros' most feared rulers. His vile nature is brought to the small screen to perfection by Gleeson, who is preparing for a return to the television world. It should come as no surprise that he's signed on to play yet another devious character.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Gleeson will star in BBC's adaptation of "The Famous Five": a series of novels by Enid Blyton that follows a group of kids consisting of Anne, George, Dick, and Julian, in addition to their dog Timmy, as they embark on all kinds exciting yet dangerous adventures. Gleeson will take on the role of the mustachioed Wentworth, and as evidenced by a photo of him in costume shared by EW, it's safe to say that the actor has come a long way from his "Game of Thrones" days.

2024 will mark a full decade since Gleeson's "Game of Thrones" departure, and despite his scene-stealing work as King Joffrey, his acting work between the HBO hit and "The Famous Five" has been rather limited.