Sanford And Son Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

"Sanford and Son" was a colossal hit for NBC in the 1970s as well as show creator Norman Lear's response to his other hit show "All in the Family." Both series followed a grumpy patriarch whose bigoted perspectives often frustrated their more progressive children, depicting the generation gap between baby boomers and their more traditional parents. The sitcom followed Fred Sanford (Redd Foxx) and his son Lamont (Demond Wilson) who ran a junkyard in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"Sanford and Son" laid the foundation for numerous series with predominantly Black casts that followed in the wake of its success. Ted Bergman, a scriptwriter for "Sanford and Son," argued the sitcom was groundbreaking because it "started a trend toward more realism in television. Things were being talked about that were not being talked about before" (via Emmy magazine). However, a Black writer and critic named Eugenia Collier said otherwise in an article for The New York Times, calling the series "white to the core" while arguing that it perpetuated damaging racial stereotypes.

Despite criticisms, "Sanford and Son" remained in the top 10 every season, and helped reshape the television landscape, leading to more representation of Black characters. Although the series ended in 1977, it has lived on through syndication and streaming. Considering it left the airways so long ago, you may have forgotten who starred in the series. Keep reading as we pay tribute to the "Sanford and Son" actors you may not know passed away.