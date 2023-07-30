Who Plays Mary Ingalls On Little House & Which Marvel Shows Did She End Up In?

When it comes to TV westerns, few shows are more iconic than "Little House on the Prairie." The 19th century period drama featuring the lives of the Ingalls family of rural farmers is still a household name even nearly 50 whole years after its debut. That being said, even those who have seen a good bit of the series may be less familiar with the actors who make up the show's main cast. As it happens, the show features notable names like Michael Landon as Charles and Melissa Gilbert as Laura, and it even has a certain actor for the character of Mary who would go on to appear in several Marvel productions.

Mary is played on the series by none other than Melissa Sue Anderson. The "Little House on the Prairie" role was one of the actor's first credits, with her having previously appeared as a guest star on episodes of shows like "Bewitched" and "The Brady Bunch." Anderson would go on to appear in productions like "Murder, She Wrote" and "The Love Boat," but perhaps her most fascinating credits outside of the iconic western show are those from her work as voice actor for two distinct Marvel animated series.