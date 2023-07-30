One Piece Trailer Teases Luffy's Gear 5 - How Does It Compare To The Manga?

Contains spoilers for the "One Piece" manga

During his climactic Wano Country Arc fight against Beasts Pirates Captain Kaido, "One Piece" protagonist Luffy attains a new, powerful form called Gear 5. Ahead of this pivotal scene's debut in the anime — and following a very brief look at Gear 5 in 2022 release "One Piece Film: Red" — the official "One Piece" YouTube channel released some preview footage of the episode in which Luffy will finally attain this form prior to its August premiere.

Discounting the altogether inconsequential glimpse of his Gear 5 abilities in "Film: Red," this clip marks the first look at Luffy's ultimate form fully animated. One notable difference that will be apparent to fans familiar with the "One Piece" manga at this footage's start is that, after using the ability, Luffy is surrounded by a large aura. The addition of auras to "One Piece" anime fights is already a frequent subject of discussion on sites like Reddit and MyAnimeList.net, and this new Gear 5 aura is hardly surprising given their recent prevalence.

Similarly, seven seconds into the preview, Luffy appears as a shadow save for a glowing red smile and eyes on his face. This is likewise not a part of the manga and a new addition to the scene's anime adaptation. That said, while these particulars may differ somewhat considerably from the source material, it appears that the anime will, of course, retain the most important components of Luffy's Gear 5 transformation.