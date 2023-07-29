Ahsoka Star Opens Up About The Star Wars Fan Reaction That Left Her In Tears

Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) wasn't disliked by the masses quite like Jar Jar Binks when she made her debut in 2008's "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" movie, but it did take many fans some time to warm up to the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter). While some simply found her to be an annoying addition to the "Star Wars" universe, others felt she should've died a heroic death during her battle against Darth Vader in "Rebels."

It was difficult for Eckstein to learn how fans felt about her character in the "Clone Wars" film and subsequent animated series. At the 2023 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, she recounted her response to the fans' reaction. "When it came out, so many people hated Ahsoka," she recalled. "First, I sobbed into my cheesecake. But then I took a day to have a pity party. Then, I was like, 'No — this character is amazing. And everyone else is going to see what I see if they just give her time.'"

When the film was released, Eckstein was in the midst of working on Season 2 of "Clone Wars" and thus knew that Ahsoka would go through some major growth. "And so, I asked fans for their patience," she explained. "I said, 'Look, no character is perfect in the beginning, and if they were, then they'd be really boring. So please go on this journey with her.'"