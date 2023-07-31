Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan On The Physicist's Similarities To Batman

Many of Christopher Nolan's protagonists fall into the ambiguous camp. They're not fully good nor fully evil, from "Memento" to "The Prestige." They may want to do the right thing, but they may go about it in a manner audiences disagree with. However, "Oppenheimer" differs from these other stories because he's a real man. His paradox is noted in history books, so he was able to take viewers on a journey of how and why he developed the most destructive force in the world. There's something far more sinister at play when trying to determine how a real human being could do such things.

Nolan continued, "[For] my interpretation—and ultimately Cillian Murphy's interpretation of what's going on in his head, his interior state, which we're trying to represent—we've got a lot of information about where he went, how he got there, what he did." In a way, J. Robert Oppenheimer was a man of contradictions, as he was well aware of what could happen but pursued it anyway. Such contradictions are best exemplified early in the film when Oppenheimer poisons an apple, but realizing what he's done later, prevents anyone from actually eating the apple later.

The director concluded by saying how he studied the physicist's mindset to bring those contradictions to light: "In approaching Oppenheimer, my feeling was by researching, looking at what he said and what he did—where they're the same, where they're different—you start to get a sense of the contradictory impulses, and how he dealt with these impossible situations that he was put into." While Nolan is best known for superhero and science-fiction films, it turned out a true story would be the one where he could best explore the themes he's most interested in.