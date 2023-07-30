Gold Rush: Mine Rescue - Here's Where You Can Watch Season 3 Online
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
"Gold Rush" has been worth more than its weight in gold since its debut. The Discovery reality series has become such a hit for the network it's spawned several spin-off series — eight in total. Currently on the air and unspooling its third season is "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan." Initially titled "Freddy Dodge's Mine Rescue," the title has expanded to include Dodge's co-star and friend from the get-go, Juan Ibarra. And if you want to catch up on "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue" before its next episode airs, you can do so by watching the show through Discovery GO with proof of a cable, streaming or satellite service membership.
You can also watch the third season through Discovery Plus, Discovery's stand-alone streaming service. Discovery Plus is available for $4.99 per month on an ad-supported tier and $6.99 on an ad-free tier – and each version comes with a free 7 day trial. You can also stream all of "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue" – including Season 3 – through Max . Max offers consumers three different tiers, one ad-supported at $9.99 a month, one ad-free at $15.99 a month, and one ultimate ad free package for $16.99 a month. And if you want to sample the third season, there's a way to pan out the best nuggets "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue" has to offer by buying episodes individually.
You can also buy Gold Rush episodes individually
If you'd just like to buy each third season episode of "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue" individually, you can purchase them at $1.99 apiece at standard definition and $2.99 in HD at YouTube, Apple +, Google Play, Vudu, and Prime Video. The entire season may also be purchased for $24.99 in HD once it concludes its run on Discovery.
"Gold Rush: Mine Rescue" follows Freddy Dodge and Juan Ibarra as they travel the country helping out miners whose claims are in big trouble. Whether their claims can't turn profits or interpersonal relationships are bringing down their productivity, Dodge and Ibarra try to provide solutions. They use their individual and collective expertise to figure out where each miner has gone wrong in their operation. Some of their clients are thrilled; others are hesitant to accept their advice. Adjustments — to technique, equipment, attitude, method, or all four — are made. After a day's mining under these new conditions are completed, its gold haul is weighed. Usually, Freddy and Juan's careful assistance helps to turn around each mine's chances.
Ultimately, the series stands as an altruistic gesture of goodwill to the mining community from Dodge — and one that's apparently popular among Discovery's viewership. With any luck, "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue" fans will have episodes to enjoy for some time to come.