Gold Rush: Mine Rescue - Here's Where You Can Watch Season 3 Online

"Gold Rush" has been worth more than its weight in gold since its debut. The Discovery reality series has become such a hit for the network it's spawned several spin-off series — eight in total. Currently on the air and unspooling its third season is "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy and Juan." Initially titled "Freddy Dodge's Mine Rescue," the title has expanded to include Dodge's co-star and friend from the get-go, Juan Ibarra. And if you want to catch up on "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue" before its next episode airs, you can do so by watching the show through Discovery GO with proof of a cable, streaming or satellite service membership.

You can also watch the third season through Discovery Plus, Discovery's stand-alone streaming service. Discovery Plus is available for $4.99 per month on an ad-supported tier and $6.99 on an ad-free tier – and each version comes with a free 7 day trial. You can also stream all of "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue" – including Season 3 – through Max . Max offers consumers three different tiers, one ad-supported at $9.99 a month, one ad-free at $15.99 a month, and one ultimate ad free package for $16.99 a month. And if you want to sample the third season, there's a way to pan out the best nuggets "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue" has to offer by buying episodes individually.