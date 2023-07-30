Who Plays Peggy Carter In The MCU & Which Star Trek Actress Was Rumored For The Part?

Fans know Peggy Carter as the love interest of Captain America (Chris Evans) and one of the MCU's most effective and dangerous agents of the Strategic Scientific Reserve before becoming a founder of S.H.I.E.L.D. After witnessing her work in several titles, some might wonder which talented Hollywood star was responsible for portraying the Marvel spy and which "Star Trek" actor allegedly almost beat her out for the role.

In the MCU, Peggy Carter made her first appearance in "Captain America: The First Avenger." Later, the former MI6 agent would also show up in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Ant-Man," and "Avengers: Endgame." Carter dies in "Captain America: Civil War" off-screen, but her funeral was shown. In addition, she appears as Captain Carter, a variant of the character in "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness" and the "What If...?" series. The actor chosen to play her was Hayley Atwell, who also appeared in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter" and starred in two seasons of her own show, "Agent Carter." Atwell is also known for "The Duchess," "The Sweeney," "Black Mirror," and "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."

But some might not realize that when it came time to cast the role, Atwell wasn't the only one rumored to be in the running, as a report from E! Online citing a "well-placed source" suggests that Alice Eve was also being considered for the part. While Eve did not secure the Peggy Carter gig, she did go on to make her presence known in the "Star Trek" franchise, which led to a bit of controversy after "Into Darkness" was released.