Why Twisted Metal Is The Violent Heir To Mad Max & Death Race's 'Carsploitation'

Contains spoilers for "Twisted Metal" Season 1

Peacock's "Twisted Metal" is a gung-ho, action-packed series about an expert wheelman who must navigate a post-apocalyptic wasteland to complete a dangerous mission. It boasts an all-star cast that includes Anthony Mackie, Neve Campbell, Will Arnett, and Stephanie Beatriz. The series is going to resonate with the masses, but it also contains the hallmarks of a niche subgenre of entertainment known as carsploitation.

Carsploitation is a catch-all term for exploitation movies and TV shows that center around vehicles. The subgenre rose to prominence in the 1970s with movies such as "Vanishing Point," "Gone In 60 Seconds," "Death Race 2000," and "Mad Max." Carsploitation encompasses everything from action to horror to futuristic science fiction; however, the genre-spanning stories are unified by their love of life in the fast lane.

These days, authentic carsploitation releases are too few and far between. The "Fast & Furious" franchise is inspired by the subgenre, but it's too inoffensive and mainstream to be proper carsploitation. Quentin Tarantino's "Death Proof," Nicolas Winding Refn's "Drive," George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road," and Jeremy Rush's "Wheelman," are truer 21st-century examples, but how often are we treated to entertainment of this ilk?

Fortunately, "Twisted Metal" has arrived to fill the void, and it's one of the better carsploitation vehicles in quite some time. Furthermore, it's a worthy modern successor to the brand of thought-provoking mayhem depicted in "Mad Max" and "Death Race 2000."