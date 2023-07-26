Grammy-Winning Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dead At 56
The Irish Times is reporting that singer Sinéad O'Connor has passed away at the age of 56. The cause of death is still unconfirmed.
O'Connor is survived by three children, although she made public remarks after her son Shane died by suicide in January of 2022. "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," O'Connor tweeted at the time. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."
O'Connor recorded ten studio albums during her career and is likely best known for her cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," as well as her controversial act in 1992 on "Saturday Night Live" where she ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II live on stage.
Sinead O'Connor was a groundbreaking activist and singer
O'Connor has been active as a performer since her personal tragedy; earlier in 2023, she received the first-ever Classic Irish Album award at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards for her album "I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got." As The Irish Times also reported, she dedicated her achievement to refugees seeking safety in her home country of Ireland. "You're very welcome in Ireland. I love you very much and I wish you happiness," the singer said.
The singer was an activist throughout her life, speaking up for causes ranging from refugees' rights to women's rights, and anti-racism. She was also famously anti-religion, as was evidenced by her stunt with the photo of Pope John Paul II. With that said, O'Connor did convert to Islam in 2018, and despite legally changing her name to Shuhada' Sadaqat, she kept performing under her original Irish name.
O'Connor left behind a massive musical legacy as well as an incredible record of activism, and she'll be remembered by Ireland and the entire world for years to come.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org