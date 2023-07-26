Grammy-Winning Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dead At 56

The Irish Times is reporting that singer Sinéad O'Connor has passed away at the age of 56. The cause of death is still unconfirmed.

O'Connor is survived by three children, although she made public remarks after her son Shane died by suicide in January of 2022. "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," O'Connor tweeted at the time. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

O'Connor recorded ten studio albums during her career and is likely best known for her cover of Prince's "Nothing Compares 2 U," as well as her controversial act in 1992 on "Saturday Night Live" where she ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II live on stage.