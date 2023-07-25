Game Of Thrones: The Reason HBO Just Suspended Its Deal With George R. R. Martin

Over the years, George R.R. Martin and HBO have enjoyed a mutually beneficial working relationship. "Game of Thrones" — a television adaptation of Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series — became nothing short of a cultural phenomenon during its eight seasons on the air, and the ongoing prequel "House of the Dragon" is doing well with viewers in its own right. Despite all of that success, Martin's deal with HBO has recently been suspended due to ongoing industry strikes, which the author has addressed on his blog that he insists is not a blog.

His July 22 entry gives an update on "House of the Dragon" Season 2 amid the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes, confirming reports that the series is continuing production. This is possible since the scripts are long finished and the production is based in the United Kingdom and most of the actors and crew members are part of a different union, Equity. "As for me personally, my overall deal with HBO was suspended on June 1," Martin wrote.

Even as the strikes press on, it appears that Martin plans to keep busy with various other ventures outside of his halted collaborations with HBO.