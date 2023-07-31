Futurama Season 11 Resurrects An Amy Gag Only Hardcore Fans Get

Contains spoilers for "Futurama" Season 11, Episode 2 — "Children of a Lesser Bog"

"Futurama" mainstay Amy Wong (Lauren Tom) has always been an active, on-the-go kind of gal. Even though she truly loves her smizmar, Kif (Maurice LaMarche), she never lets married life slow her down. Unfortunately, it turns out that there's one thing that can break Amy's stride — motherhood. In "Children of a Lesser Bog," the tadpoles Kif and Leela (Katey Sagal) accidentally conceived together all the way back in Season 4 finally rise from their incubation period. Only three survive, each of them in a different stage of growth. That forces Amy, Kif, and Leela to split up parenting the kids — which leads to jealousy on Amy's part since Leela seems to take to parenting with more ease than she does.

Obviously, a hardworking mom like her needs to carefully plan out her day — which is where her wrist gadget comes into play. It's a piece of jewelry that may look familiar to longtime eagle-eyed viewers of the series. In fact, Amy's wrist calendar has become a running joke that shows up briefly in multiple episodes, and every single time it has provided an intricate sight gag through the funny events listed in it. In fact, "Futurama" even used it to reference an important past appearance by a memorable guest star.