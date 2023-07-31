Futurama Season 11 Resurrects An Amy Gag Only Hardcore Fans Get
Contains spoilers for "Futurama" Season 11, Episode 2 — "Children of a Lesser Bog"
"Futurama" mainstay Amy Wong (Lauren Tom) has always been an active, on-the-go kind of gal. Even though she truly loves her smizmar, Kif (Maurice LaMarche), she never lets married life slow her down. Unfortunately, it turns out that there's one thing that can break Amy's stride — motherhood. In "Children of a Lesser Bog," the tadpoles Kif and Leela (Katey Sagal) accidentally conceived together all the way back in Season 4 finally rise from their incubation period. Only three survive, each of them in a different stage of growth. That forces Amy, Kif, and Leela to split up parenting the kids — which leads to jealousy on Amy's part since Leela seems to take to parenting with more ease than she does.
Obviously, a hardworking mom like her needs to carefully plan out her day — which is where her wrist gadget comes into play. It's a piece of jewelry that may look familiar to longtime eagle-eyed viewers of the series. In fact, Amy's wrist calendar has become a running joke that shows up briefly in multiple episodes, and every single time it has provided an intricate sight gag through the funny events listed in it. In fact, "Futurama" even used it to reference an important past appearance by a memorable guest star.
Amy's wrist calendar has helped her plan her own future
Amy's wrist calendar has long been an opportunity for "Futurama" writers to cram in a bunch of quick, one-off written gags. In "Children of a Lesser Bog," she has events such as Frozen Yoga, Call Dad About Mom, Call Mom About Dad, and Bacon-Wrapped Date Night listed on her calendar. In "Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch," one of those gags manages to give a callback to an episode that preceded it.
As you can see in the above image, "Hang out with Walter Koenig" is listed as an activity on Amy's calendar on Sunday, the 21st. It turns out that "Where No Fan Has Gone Before" — in which Koenig and his fellow "Star Trek" alumnus all voiced themselves — aired on April 21, a Sunday, four episodes before "Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch" debuted. Not only is that a fun callback, but it's also a hint that their meeting affected Amy. One must presume that she and Mr. Koenig managed to strike up quite a friendship after their adventures together.
But no matter what's happened, in the years that have passed by, Amy hasn't changed from the same big-hearted Martian she was in the pilot episode, extreme aromatherapy sessions or not.