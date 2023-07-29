Zack Snyder's Justice League 3 Would Have Been A War Against Gods

Two years later, fans are still captivated by what might have become of Zack Snyder's bizarre DC Universe. The end of his four-hour director's cut of "Justice League" ended on the foreboding cliffhanger of the planet-conquering Darkseid (Ray Porter) gazing menacingly with his minions through a Mother Box portal.

Though we'll likely never see this story resolve, Snyder did offer some insight into where the story could hypothetically lead after his film's debut on HBO Max. Speaking about the lost future of his franchise, the director stated that the "Justice League" series would inevitably lead to a full-scale invasion from a race of immensely powerful characters called the New Gods.

While Snyder could, admittedly, claim almost anything was hypothetically supposed to happen in a series of films that will never see the light of day, the New Gods were a relatively large part of the DC Extended Universe's post-"Justice League" plans. In addition to having several of these characters debut in the 2017 Joss Whedon cut, there were plans at one point for a feature film entirely centered on them, written and directed by two major figures in the comic book and film industries.