Were Oppenheimer & Einstein Friends In Real Life? What History Tells Us

Contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer"

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is split into three different timelines, which can be hard to follow. One character that helps ground things is the instantly recognizable Albert Einstein. While he only plays a peripheral role, he and J. Robert Oppenheimer knew each other in real life, even if their relationship was a bit complicated.

In "Oppenheimer," Einstein's enigmatic presence is a boon to those trying to keep up with the film. Viewers see Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) check a set of mathematical calculations with Einstein earlier in the film, and he also has a critical conversation with Einstein by a pond at Princeton at both the beginning and end of the movie. Unfortunately, these interactions are made up. They draw from both real-life and extrapolated elements of Oppenheimer's story, repackaging them into digestible interactions with a scientist that is recognizable to almost anyone. In an interview with The New York Times (via Vanity Fair), Nolan himself explained the reason for the shift, attributing it to the fact that "Einstein is the personality people know in the audience."

It's this setup that allows the famous scientist to utter the haunting final lines of the film, "Now it's your turn to deal with the consequences of your achievement." Einstein speaks these words to his apparent acquaintance and friend, Oppenheimer. The question is, if the scenes are made up for dramatic effect, how did the pair of scientists get along with one another in real life? While Oppenheimer and Einstein's interactions may be a bit exaggerated on screen, the two men spent a lot of time close to one another later in life. In fact, they both were on the faculty at Princeton for years. Here's what we know about the historical accuracy of the apparent friendship.