Heartstopper Season 2 Trailer Finds Romance In Paris, Friendships, & Taking Risks

The trailer for "Heartstopper" Season 2 has finally arrived.

The sweet coming-of-age series on Netflix was a huge success during its debut season, and now, it's set to return in just a few weeks. This final trailer in the lead-up to Season 2 sees Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) finally deciding to become an official couple, but there's one problem — Nick doesn't quite feel like he's ready to come out yet. Charlie is perfectly patient with his new boyfriend, and Nick's journey will undoubtedly be a major focus in Season 2.

Beyond Nick and Charlie, the show's other teens are having romance troubles of their own. Elle (Yasmin Finney) is struggling with her crush on Charlie's best friend Tao (William Gao), and when Tao realizes she has feelings for him, he understandably panics about their friendship facing problems. Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) are officially together, but when Tara tells Darcy she loves her, Tara doesn't immediately say it back. On top of all of this, the class is set to go on a trip to Paris through school,