Heartstopper Season 2 Trailer Finds Romance In Paris, Friendships, & Taking Risks
The trailer for "Heartstopper" Season 2 has finally arrived.
The sweet coming-of-age series on Netflix was a huge success during its debut season, and now, it's set to return in just a few weeks. This final trailer in the lead-up to Season 2 sees Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) finally deciding to become an official couple, but there's one problem — Nick doesn't quite feel like he's ready to come out yet. Charlie is perfectly patient with his new boyfriend, and Nick's journey will undoubtedly be a major focus in Season 2.
Beyond Nick and Charlie, the show's other teens are having romance troubles of their own. Elle (Yasmin Finney) is struggling with her crush on Charlie's best friend Tao (William Gao), and when Tao realizes she has feelings for him, he understandably panics about their friendship facing problems. Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) are officially together, but when Tara tells Darcy she loves her, Tara doesn't immediately say it back. On top of all of this, the class is set to go on a trip to Paris through school,
What happened in Heartstopper Season 1?
Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, this queer teenage love story captured plenty of hearts during its first season, which aired in the spring of 2022. That season kicks off with Charlie secretly dating fellow student Ben (Sebastian Croft), but when he meets Nick, he can't quite get a read on him. Nick, meanwhile, is grappling with his own sexuality, and after Charlie and Ben split up, he finds himself developing feelings for Charlie. Nick keeps dating and asking out girls as a sort of cover, even as he and Charlie start acting on their attraction to one another, which frustrates Tao, who is extremely protective of Charlie.
With Oscar winner Olivia Colman along for the ride as Nick's mother Sarah and a touching, sweet story that watches as a young boy comes to terms with his sexuality alongside supportive friends and loved ones, "Heartstopper" is a hit — and fans can finally gear up for its second season after waiting over a year. "Heartstopper" Season 2 arrives on Netflix on August 3, 2023.