Supernatural S9: This Deleted Scene With Cas & Crowley Would Have Explained A Lot

On the hit series "Supernatural," Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) are saving people and hunting dark creatures left and right, all while solving outrageous demonic conflicts involving Heaven and Hell. An angel named Castiel (Misha Collins) and a demon named Crowley (Mark Sheppard) join them on many of their adventures. Crowley is a foe before becoming an ally, and one deleted scene in Season 9 could have explained a lot in regards to this shift.

In Season 9, Episode 10, "Road Trip," Dean, Castiel, and Crowley are hunting for Gadreel, an angel who has possessed Sam. While Crowley seems to give this crew the cold shoulder, a deleted scene from Episode 10 scene reveals his empathy toward the Winchesters. The scene shows Crowley asking Castiel about his time as a human while sarcastically remarking that being a person with emotions must be awful. This as Dean walks into the room, asking if everything is okay.

Fans on the subreddit r/Supernatural note that this is just one of the deleted scenes that could have explained Crowley's attitude toward certain events. U/Own-Arie-8743 noted how these moments make him feel like a member of the crew. "They may have been just slice-of-life moments but they go a long way in explaining why Crowley was more forgiving after Dean's betrayal on the deal involving killing Cain," they wrote. And this helps expands the family themes laid out in "Supernatural."