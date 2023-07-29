Supernatural S9: This Deleted Scene With Cas & Crowley Would Have Explained A Lot
On the hit series "Supernatural," Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) are saving people and hunting dark creatures left and right, all while solving outrageous demonic conflicts involving Heaven and Hell. An angel named Castiel (Misha Collins) and a demon named Crowley (Mark Sheppard) join them on many of their adventures. Crowley is a foe before becoming an ally, and one deleted scene in Season 9 could have explained a lot in regards to this shift.
In Season 9, Episode 10, "Road Trip," Dean, Castiel, and Crowley are hunting for Gadreel, an angel who has possessed Sam. While Crowley seems to give this crew the cold shoulder, a deleted scene from Episode 10 scene reveals his empathy toward the Winchesters. The scene shows Crowley asking Castiel about his time as a human while sarcastically remarking that being a person with emotions must be awful. This as Dean walks into the room, asking if everything is okay.
Fans on the subreddit r/Supernatural note that this is just one of the deleted scenes that could have explained Crowley's attitude toward certain events. U/Own-Arie-8743 noted how these moments make him feel like a member of the crew. "They may have been just slice-of-life moments but they go a long way in explaining why Crowley was more forgiving after Dean's betrayal on the deal involving killing Cain," they wrote. And this helps expands the family themes laid out in "Supernatural."
Crowley's reasons for helping the Winchesters may go beyond strategy
The final cut of "Supernatural," Season 9, Episode 10, "Road Trip," shows Dean doing everything he can to save Sam, but nothing is working. Crowley then goes into Sam's head, helping him expel Gadreel. This may just seem like Crowley's attempt to strengthen his alliance with a powerful team, but after watching the deleted scene from Episode 10, it may be his attempt at saving a family member. And this reference to family is subtly noted in the following season.
In the subreddit r/Supernatural, u/Nataku81 adds that Crowley makes a reference to family while talking to his mother, Rowena (Ruth Connell), during Season 10, Episode 10, "The Hunter Games." "She assumes he's talking about demons, which doesn't make sense to me because he's never treated them as anything other than subordinates ... He doesn't agree with her or disagree with her ... but oddly I felt in that moment he wasn't referring to the demons but rather the Winchesters," they wrote.
And it's a remark that comes amid Rowena's reservations about the Winchesters. During the airing of Season 9, Mark Sheppard told Entertainment Weekly. "It's becoming more and more obvious that Rowena is not happy with Crowley's relationship with the Winchesters. She's very vocal about that." Crowley and Rowena have not always had the most pleasant relationship, and joining the Winchesters may be Crowley's chance at joining a more harmonious family unit.