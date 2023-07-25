What Happened To Collin Gosselin From Kate Plus 8
The Gosselins haven't been the big, happy family seen on TLC's "Jon & Kate Plus 8" for quite some time. Much has happened since the show's premiere in 2007, including the divorce of Jon and Kate Gosselin, and custody battles over their children, none of which was staged for TV. Out of the eight kids, one has been in the throes of his parents' turmoil more than his siblings, and that's Collin Gosselin. From being institutionalized to making a major move north, in addition to a car accident, Collin hasn't had the easiest adolescence.
Starting at the age of 12, Collin spent time in two institutions over the course of two years. According to Kate, he exhibited violence toward the family and received several psychiatric diagnoses. She said in a statement to People, "The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon."
However, in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collin shared his side of the story. "It's unfortunate that that's how my mom phrased me as a person," he said. "You know, I don't see those things and I don't think anybody else sees those things, but if that's how she sees me, then that's her point of view and I hope that, if we met again one day, she would understand that it's not the case."
Jon Gosselin denounced his ex-wife's claims about Collin
Collin Gosselin revealed in the ET interview that his time spent in the institutions was the breaking point in his already-fragile relationship with Kate Gosselin. While at one of the facilities, Collin wrote to his father, pleading with him to help get him out. In Vice TV's docuseries "Dark Side of the 2000s," Jon Gosselin reveals that he spent $1 million to get fresh psych evaluations and, eventually, free his son.
Jon continues to denounce Kate's violent claims about Collin. His rep told the U.S. Sun, "Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him. True love for a child wouldn't include a mother attacking her son to the public."
In December 2018, Jon gained full custody of Collin after Kate failed to show up at court. Collin moved from Kate's house in North Carolina to his dad's place in Pennsylvania, where he joined his sister Hannah Gosselin.
Collin Gosselin is staying positive about the future
Despite his fresh start in Pennsylvania, not every day is perfect for Collin Gosselin. In 2022, after falling asleep at the wheel, he experienced a near-fatal car crash. According to him, Kate Gosselin and the siblings under her custody didn't check in to make sure he was okay.
Still, he has hope for the future. During Vice's "Dark Side of the 2000s," Collin says, "I love 'em to death. I really hope one day that we can all reconnect and put the show behind us and just be siblings again, you know? Take back the time that we didn't have."
In the meantime, Collin is planning for his future, which involves enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. To do this, as a rep for Jon Gosselin explained to the U.S. Sun, Collin needed mental, physical, and medical clearances. Collin passed the full background check, which disproves Kate's claims that he's violent toward Jon and Hannah Gosselin. The statement said, "The government's full diagnoses clearly reflects the truth."