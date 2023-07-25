What Happened To Collin Gosselin From Kate Plus 8

The Gosselins haven't been the big, happy family seen on TLC's "Jon & Kate Plus 8" for quite some time. Much has happened since the show's premiere in 2007, including the divorce of Jon and Kate Gosselin, and custody battles over their children, none of which was staged for TV. Out of the eight kids, one has been in the throes of his parents' turmoil more than his siblings, and that's Collin Gosselin. From being institutionalized to making a major move north, in addition to a car accident, Collin hasn't had the easiest adolescence.

Starting at the age of 12, Collin spent time in two institutions over the course of two years. According to Kate, he exhibited violence toward the family and received several psychiatric diagnoses. She said in a statement to People, "The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon."

However, in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Collin shared his side of the story. "It's unfortunate that that's how my mom phrased me as a person," he said. "You know, I don't see those things and I don't think anybody else sees those things, but if that's how she sees me, then that's her point of view and I hope that, if we met again one day, she would understand that it's not the case."