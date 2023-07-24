Star Wars Fan Theories Explained: Obi-Wan & Anakin Are Really Clones 0B-1 & NKN

Since the blockbuster franchise launched in 1977, fan theories about the "Star Wars" universe have made the rounds in fan circles. Some were so outlandish that it's no surprise they weren't true, while others came close to or perfectly hit the nail on the head, correctly predicting a story element. Then there's one about fan favorites Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi that dates back to before the release of the prequel trilogy. Trying to piece together their pre-"Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" history, some folks believed that Obi-Wan and Anakin were actually clones called 0B-1 and NKN.

As recalled by Redditor u/DarkAlman, the theory ponders the meaning of the Clone Wars mentioned in "A New Hope." It theorizes that the Republic cloned Jedi to defend itself from an unspecified threat, with 0B-1 and NKN being created from the genes of the original Ben Kenobi. After falling in love with an unspecified person, NKN turned to the dark side and killed Ben as well as most of the other Jedi. 0B-1 then became possessed by Ben's ghost, allowing him to defeat NKN — now Darth Vader — during their duel on Mustafar. Assuming Ben's identity, 0B-1 destroyed the cloning facility on the lava planet and took Vader's children, Luke and Leia.

No matter how you slice it, it's a wild theory that's made even more so by the release of the prequel trilogy and its surrounding media. Then again, there are some elements of it that make it less weird than it may seem.