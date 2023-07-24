The Barbie Commercials You Forgot Starred A Very Young Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis has become one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces throughout her career, thanks in large part to her star-making turn as Jackie on "That 70s Show" as well as her vocal performance on Seth Macfarlane's beloved, still-running animated series "Family Guy." Kunis has, over the years, basically done a little of everything; she's done romantic comedies like "Friends with Benefits," prestige dramas like "Black Swan," uproarious comedies like the "Bad Moms" films, and way, way more. There's something you might not remember from her resume, though — and it has to do with one of 2023's biggest and best movies.

"Barbie" took the box office by storm during its opening weekend on July 21, 2023, with Greta Gerwig's ode to the classic American toy scoring the biggest box office haul for a female director in the history of Hollywood with $162 million. As it turns out, Kunis has a wild connection to "Barbie" — she's not in Gerwig's movie, but very early on in her career, she was in a Barbie doll commercial.