Ghost Adventures: Terrifying Sites In Europe & Japan The Team Is Dying To Visit

The long-running paranormal reality series "Ghost Adventures" follows a team of ghost hunters as they explore some of the most haunted locations on the planet. This team primarily consists of Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, Billy Tolly, and Nick Groff, the latter of whom departed the series after Season 10.

Throughout a staggering 28 seasons on air, Zak and the rest of the team have gone to great lengths to visit some of the most terrifying locations in the world. A few of the scariest "Ghost Adventures" episodes include a visit to the Pennhurst State Hospital (where the crew was attacked by flying objects) and the infamously haunted DeSoto Hotel in Georgia (where they once again were beset by unseen paranormal forces). Although this team has probably investigated more paranormal sites than anybody else on the planet, Jay Wasley still has a few specific destinations in mind to cross off his bucket list.

"It's a big world. I would love to go to Japan and the [Aokigahara] 'suicide forest,'" Wasley said during an interview with TVInsider. "Europe too. ... There are so many layers of history there. There is a chapel [Sedlec Ossuary] in the Czech Republic made completely out of human bones. That's a location I'd like to get to." Wasley said his fascination with these specific locations comes from his background as a storyteller and his love of history since both of these destinations have haunting backgrounds that have made them famous worldwide.