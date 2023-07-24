Ghost Adventures: Terrifying Sites In Europe & Japan The Team Is Dying To Visit
The long-running paranormal reality series "Ghost Adventures" follows a team of ghost hunters as they explore some of the most haunted locations on the planet. This team primarily consists of Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Jay Wasley, Billy Tolly, and Nick Groff, the latter of whom departed the series after Season 10.
Throughout a staggering 28 seasons on air, Zak and the rest of the team have gone to great lengths to visit some of the most terrifying locations in the world. A few of the scariest "Ghost Adventures" episodes include a visit to the Pennhurst State Hospital (where the crew was attacked by flying objects) and the infamously haunted DeSoto Hotel in Georgia (where they once again were beset by unseen paranormal forces). Although this team has probably investigated more paranormal sites than anybody else on the planet, Jay Wasley still has a few specific destinations in mind to cross off his bucket list.
"It's a big world. I would love to go to Japan and the [Aokigahara] 'suicide forest,'" Wasley said during an interview with TVInsider. "Europe too. ... There are so many layers of history there. There is a chapel [Sedlec Ossuary] in the Czech Republic made completely out of human bones. That's a location I'd like to get to." Wasley said his fascination with these specific locations comes from his background as a storyteller and his love of history since both of these destinations have haunting backgrounds that have made them famous worldwide.
Aokigahara has a somber reputation across the world
While both of these locations are extremely well known within their country of origin, Aokigahara, or the "suicide forest," of Japan has received a slew of media coverage worldwide — particularly after YouTuber Logan Paul posted a controversial video inside the forest after stumbling upon a dead body.
The true name of Aokigahara is the Yukai Forest, sometimes referred to as the Sea of Trees, and the history behind its somber title of "suicide forest" is actually quite complicated. Japan as a whole has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, and it's reported that more people have died by suicide in Aokigahara than in any other location across Japan. Suicides are so common in Aokigahara that signs have been put up at the heads of certain trails, urging people to choose life and reach out to their loved ones instead.
Some news outlets have suggested that the media coverage surrounding this forest has led to the surge in suicides within Aokigahara, including the 1993 book "The Complete Manual of Suicide" by Wataru Tsurumi, which described the lush darkness of the forest as "the perfect place to die." It's been reported that this book has been found next to many of the bodies found in the woods, though the forest's history of suicide certainly predates the book itself. Because Aokigahara is said to be haunted by the vengeful ghosts (called yūrei) of all who have died there, it's easy to see why Jay Wasley is so fascinated by this location — in spite of its tragic history.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
The Sedlec Ossuary is decorated with over 40,000 skeletons
Whereas the tragic nature of Aokigahara is known across the world, Jay Wasley's next "bucket list" location is slightly more niche. Despite being one of the top tourist attractions in all of the Czech Republic, the outside appearance of the Sedlec Ossuary suggests nothing of its fascinating history and possible spiritual connection, seeming at first like a standard Gothic chapel nestled in the town of Kutná Hora.
It's upon entering the Sedlec Ossuary that the true weight of its history becomes clear, as the chapel is decorated by the skeletons of roughly 40,000 people. A few of the most fascinating and grisly decorations inside the so-called Church of Bones are a chandelier adorned with human skulls and a re-creation of the Schwarzenberg family crest made entirely out of human bones. Unlike Aokigahara's story, the story of how all of these bodies ended up in one place is much less disturbing.
After the Sedlec Cistercian Monastery was granted a jar of "Holy Soil" from Jerusalem in the year 1278, thousands upon thousands of people decided to be buried alongside that soil, where they were later used as decorations by a woodcarver named Frantisek Rint. Although there don't seem to be any paranormal reports from within this church, the collection of so many possible spirits in one place (and the macabre history behind its interior design) certainly makes the Sedlec Ossuary worthy of a "Ghost Adventures" investigation.