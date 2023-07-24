Why Cutty From The Rookie: Feds Looks So Familiar

To list all the significant projects Frankie Faison has been a part of during his lengthy career would be a truly daunting task. His vast résumé ranges from main roles in shows like "Banshee" to copious film credits and numerous guest star appearances in shows like "Oz," "Blacklist" and "Blue Bloods." Without a doubt, however, one of his most notable early projects was Spike Lee's 1989 ensemble classic "Do the Right Thing." It wasn't his first famous late-1980s movie — he also has a brief but memorable role as a landlord in the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy "Coming to America" — but the cultural impact of Lee's movie can't be denied.

Faison plays a comparatively small but nevertheless crucial role as Coconut Sid, one of the Greek Chorus trio that observes the rapidly escalating proceedings. In an interview with the A.V. Club, Faison noted that the role basically dropped in his lap since he'd managed to impress Lee during their time at New York University. "Well, without a doubt, the great Spike Lee's always been important to me," Faison said. "He went to NYU, I went to NYU, I was a few years ahead of him, and when he cast me in this, he said, 'You don't remember, but I told you I was gonna work with you one day, and I always wanted to, so here it is.' And he offered me the role of Coconut Sid."