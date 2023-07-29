The Ending Of In The Shadow Of The Moon Explained

If you already understand the plot and the distinction between how Locke and Rya experience time but still find yourself confused, then it might be time to accept one of the film's biggest flaws: The time travel in "In the Shadow of the Moon" doesn't make perfect sense.

Partway through the film, Locke realizes that Rya is moving backward through time. He hears this from her directly and has proof from the gunshot wound he gives her in 2006 being present in 1988 and 1997. Given that he fully comprehends this fact, it does not make sense that killing Rya continues to be his goal, because if he ever succeeded he wouldn't have met her in the past.

Rya explicitly says, "If it begins with you warning me here on this beach, then it always ends with me dying." If this statement is true, as it appears to be based on everything that already happened and will happen, then nothing Rya does in the past matters as the future is already set in stone, rendering her entire mission fruitless. At the same time, this cannot possibly be true because her plan works out in the end, meaning the film's internal logic contradicts itself. Additionally, Locke is the one who convinces Rya to go on the mission, but he only does so because of what she says to him on the beach in the past, which can't happen if he doesn't convince her to go on the mission, which can't happen without her already going on the mission, and so on and so forth creating a chicken-and-egg paradox.