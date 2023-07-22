TBBT: The Season 11 Moment That Never Gets Old

"The Big Bang Theory" Season 11 sets the stage for the final season with a slew of groundbreaking developments. Our favorite characters achieve milestone moments in their lives like getting married, having babies, and advancing their respective scientific careers. One of the most memorable sequences comes from Amy's (Mayim Bialik) extravagant wedding dress, which helps create one of the most heartwarming scenes of the series.

Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy's wedding is a very special event that showcases the growth of the series and the evolution of its core characters. In Episode 22, "The Monetary Insufficiency," viewers finally see Amy's dress, which is the perfect expression of herself even if her friends don't immediately approve. Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) give her some hard truths when they tell her how they really feel about the choice, which creates some tension among the tight-knit trio.

Amy soon begins to doubt her passionate decision until she tries it on for a final time and receives the wonderful reaction she was hoping for. When her future husband Sheldon sees Amy in her wedding gown, he's completely floored, which delivers the best moment of Season 11 that never gets old, no matter how many times you see it.