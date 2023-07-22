Actors Who Were Injured Filming Christopher Nolan Movies

While working on "Interstellar," Anne Hathaway, who plays NASA scientist Dr. Amelia Brand in the film, worked on a scene shot in frigid Iceland where she was meant to be exploring the rugged climate on a different planet. The scene in question was shot in water, and as Hathaway told The Telegraph, said water was dangerously cold.

"It was a scene where my character becomes submerged in water and trapped, so I go down in the water expecting it's probably not going to be warm but I will at least be dry," Hathaway said. "After about 10 seconds the suit is totally full of water. I don't know what's happening or why, but everybody is hurting and cold so I don't say anything about it and wonder, 'How long can this last?"

"Well, [the scene] did last and I became tingly and couldn't feel anything and things were starting to get a bit hazy around the edges," the Oscar winner continued. At a certain point, she realized she had to say something before she was really in danger, realizing that her dying would be a bigger issue than simply asking to stop filming for a little while.

As it turns out, the suit wasn't zipped all the way up — and Hathaway got out of it, got warmed up, and resumed filming. Still, that mishap could have gone horribly wrong had Hathaway not spoken up.