Good Omens S2: Who Plays Shax And Why Does She Look So Familiar?

Nothing is more divine than comedy. Fortunately, that's where "Good Omens" comes in. Based on a written work of the same name by Neil Gaiman and the late Terry Pratchett, the Prime Video original series is a religious jokefest that approaches Christian mythology with a smattering of wit and a passionate defense of humanity.

The story of Season 1 follows an angel (Michael Sheen) and a demon (David Tennant) as they attempt to avert the literal apocalypse. And the story of Season 2, which is based on further writings by Gaiman and Pratchett that were never published, follows those same immortal agents as they try to avoid their former bosses, who can't seem to keep their business in order.

"Good Omens" Season 2 also introduces a ladder-climbing bootlicker named Shax, a new demon to serve as a secondary antagonist. Returning viewers will recognize her as Miranda Richardson, the English actress who portrayed Madame Tracy in Season 1. In fact, Richardson is one of at least three talents to return for Season 2 in a new role.

Richardson's resume stretches back to the early 1980s and features over 130 credits, many of which are separate projects where she played the same role multiple times. It cannot be overstated how cool her resume is, either, covering everything from TV and film to video games and animation. Here are some of her many career highlights.