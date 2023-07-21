One Of Will Ferrell's Best SNL Sketches Came From His Audition

Landing a spot on "Saturday Night Live" is no small feat, and even after earning that coveted position, not every cast member crafts an all-time classic sketch. Will Ferrell managed to do it in his audition tape.

When Ferrell joined "SNL" in 1995, it was a transitional era for the sketch comedy show. Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, and Chris Farley had all left after Season 20, and Ferrell was brought in along with Cheri Oteri and Darrell Hammond. Ahead of joining the cast, Ferrell impressed Lorne Michaels with his audition, which included an early version of the "Get Off the Shed" sketch for which he would become known.

"It is a sketch I had done at The Groundlings to great success," Ferrell explained on The Dan Patrick Show. Ferrell makes small talk with invisible barbecue-goers, periodically interrupting to chastise his reckless son, who's climbing on the shed. The father becomes increasingly incensed, but he always reverts back to the cool and calm host.

"Now, I'm doing this to an empty studio," Ferrell continued. "There's no one there but a camera guy and a boom guy, and Lorne Michaels is in the shadows. [Can't hear anyone laughing] I'm in a void, just doing that and thinking, 'I hope this works.' But I became known from the auditions as the 'Get Off the Shed' guy."