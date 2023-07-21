Tony Bennett's Last TV Appearance Was On Nickelodeon - The Reason Why Is Lovely

The legendary singer Tony Bennett has died at age 96 and leaves behind a long legacy of music and entertainment. Fans of the crooner may be surprised to discover that his last appearance on television (outside of some music videos and recorded performances with Lady Gaga) nearly a decade ago was on a Nickelodeon kids' program — "Wallykazam!," to be precise.

If you weren't a preschool-aged Nick Jr. viewer (or the parent of one) between 2014 and 2017, you might not be aware of "Wallykazam!" But in a 2014 New York Post story on how Bennett came to appear on the show, he made it clear that his grandchildren were fans of the series: "My granddaughters are very big fans of the show so they were excited to hear that I was going to do this," Bennett said.

The crooner went on to explain that his reasons for agreeing to participate in the program had to do with the philosophy that guided his entire career in show business: "I am not a fan of demographics so I started out with the premise of performing for the whole family and still feel that way, so it's always a pleasure."