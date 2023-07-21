Who Plays Calamity Jane On Bonanza & Where Have You Seen Her Lately?

In Season 5, Episode 7 of NBC's classic Western series "Bonanza," youngest Cartwright family son Little Joe (Michael Landon) helps a woman named Calamity Jane — based on a real-life historical figure — collect her father's inheritance. Playing Calamity Jane in this single-episode storyline is actor Stefanie Powers. Although the list of major "Bonanza" actors still alive to this day is relatively short, Powers' career continued steadily through the ensuing years and has even resulted in a series of performances over the course of the past decade.

When Powers joined the cast of "Bonanza" in 1963, she was only around 21 years old but already acting with some regularity. Following numerous TV appearances, the defining role of her career came when she began portraying Jennifer Hart on ABC detective series "Hart to Hart." In total, she appeared in all of the show's 111 episodes across a run that spanned just under five years following its premiere in 1979. She then reprised the role of Jennifer in a series of eight "Hart to Hart" TV movies between 1993 and 1996.

For those familiar with the detective show, then, the actor who plays Calamity Jane on "Bonanza" is inseparable from her work on "Hart to Hart." That said, it's entirely possible some might recognize Powers for her more recent projects consisting largely of Hallmark movies that aired throughout the 2010s.