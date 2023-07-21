Is 65 Okay For Kids To Watch? What Parents Should Know About Its PG-13 Rating
If you make a movie about a spaceman crash landing on Earth in circa 65 million B.C. and having to battle various dinosaurs to get back to his ship and return home and it's not suitable for kids to watch, did you really make it at all? That basic logic aside, there are probably some concerned parents out there wondering if the recent Adam Driver vehicle "65," which has that basic premise, is okay for their kids to see.
The MPA seemed to think it was, having slapped the film with a PG-13 rating for "intense sci-fi action and peril, and brief bloody images." If your kid can handle that, you should be good to go with "65," but it's possible you're looking for a little more detail on just how intense that sci-fi action and peril is, or how brief those bloody images are.
There's another aspect of "65" that parents might want to consider, too. And it has to do with the film's plot, which isn't objectionable in any way but might be worth having a little bit of advance knowledge of if you're planning to watch it with the kids.
Adam Driver's character has a terminally ill daughter
Mills, the spaceman played by Adam Driver in "65," goes on the dangerous mission that accidentally brings him to prehistoric Earth in the first place because his daughter (Chloe Coleman) is dying of some unnamed space illness. We eventually learn that his daughter has died while he was on the mission, making him the perfect candidate for having a new surrogate daughter, Koa (Arianna Greenblatt), the only other survivor of the spaceship crash.
There's nothing untoward about this heartfelt storyline, but it could get a little emotionally intense to watch with your kids, so maybe it's worth a heads-up about. As for the more traditional thematic content found in the film, it's full of some surprisingly intense (although solidly PG-13) gore in its sci-fi-meets-dinosaurs action, and if your kids are sensitive about violence against dinosaurs, you might want to save this one for later.
In one scene, Driver is shown pulling a piece of metal shrapnel out of his own flesh, another graphic moment that younger kids might want to have their eyes shielded from. And if you're concerned about profanity, there are a few mild obscenities in the film, but nothing too beyond the pale for someone being chased around on a strange planet by dinosaurs.
All in all, most parents would probably consider "65" suitable for kids interested in science fiction adventure and/or dinosaurs, which probably includes most human children.