Is 65 Okay For Kids To Watch? What Parents Should Know About Its PG-13 Rating

If you make a movie about a spaceman crash landing on Earth in circa 65 million B.C. and having to battle various dinosaurs to get back to his ship and return home and it's not suitable for kids to watch, did you really make it at all? That basic logic aside, there are probably some concerned parents out there wondering if the recent Adam Driver vehicle "65," which has that basic premise, is okay for their kids to see.

The MPA seemed to think it was, having slapped the film with a PG-13 rating for "intense sci-fi action and peril, and brief bloody images." If your kid can handle that, you should be good to go with "65," but it's possible you're looking for a little more detail on just how intense that sci-fi action and peril is, or how brief those bloody images are.

There's another aspect of "65" that parents might want to consider, too. And it has to do with the film's plot, which isn't objectionable in any way but might be worth having a little bit of advance knowledge of if you're planning to watch it with the kids.