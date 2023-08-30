Justified/ City Primeval Introduced Raylan's Daughter - Only To Fail Her Storyline

Contains spoilers for "Justified: City Primeval"

The return of Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) in "Justified: City Primeval" has undoubtedly been a great one, but it certainly hasn't been without its flaws. Besides a compelling but unnecessarily musically charged antagonist, Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook), there was also the fleeting issue of his estranged daughter Willa (Vivian Olyphant). Introduced in the show as the typical stubborn teenager that wasn't clicking with her dad, Willa's relationship with Raylan set up an exciting and compelling obstacle that the legendary lawman had never dealt with. He'd been a good marshal for six seasons but barely a good boyfriend or husband. Could "City Primeval" see him become a good father instead?

It's a question that is never really answered when we get down to it. While the unmistakable chemistry between real-life father and daughter is present, the Olyphants' respective characters don't have enough time together for us to see what doesn't work and what could. Willa, like most of the women in Raylan's life, is pushed to the side in place of his job and, in doing so, stops the show's good return to form from being a genuinely great one. Sure, it was great to see him stare down the bad guys and invite himself to a quickdraw shootout, but seeing more attention given to providing Raylan with a character arc would've been nice. The only hope is that all could change when "Justified" returns as so brilliantly teased in the show's final episode.