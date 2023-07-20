Harley Quinn's Season 4 Trailer Highlights Harley And Ivy's Madcap Romance

Harley Quinn has long been a favorite among DC fans, going from Joker's (Mark Hamill) sidekick on "Batman: The Animated Series" to a multimedia staple of the superhero franchise. She has popped up in live-action movies, comic books, video games, and more throughout her decades at the forefront of DC. However, most would agree that the former Dr. Harleen Quinzel is still most at home on animated television shows, as evidenced by her widely-adored — and for good reason — self-titled Max series, which sees Kaley Cuoco put her own spin on the character.

An adult comedy through and through, "Harley Quinn" doesn't hold back. Throughout the first three seasons, viewers are treated to no shortage of foul language, extreme violence, and all sorts of other R-rated shenanigans, making it a series perfectly befitting of its chaotic central character. At the same time, there's more to "Harley Quinn" than innuendos and gore. It's also something of a love letter to the entire DC Universe, featuring a wide array of characters, locations, and deep-cut nods to famous comic stories and moments.

Additionally, "Harley Quinn" is known for its romantic edge through the loving pairing of Quinn herself and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). According to the first trailer for the highly-anticipated Season 4, it seems their love story will be front and center once again in the upcoming batch of episodes.