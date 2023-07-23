Spongebob: Mrs. Puff Was Created As A Compromise With Nickelodeon

The late 1990s were a banner time for Nickelodeon, with shows like "CatDog," "Blue's Clues," and "The Angry Beavers" in their prime. If you're thinking, 'Gee, that's a lot of shows about animals,' you're not wrong. The fat cats at Nickelodeon also noticed the trend, and weren't sure if the network, already filled with non-human series, needed a show about marine life.

For "SpongeBob SquarePants" creator Stephen Hillenburg, that meant compromising with Nickelodeon to make the character a little more childlike ahead of the series' premiere in 1999. "At the beginning people give you notes and you have to fight back," Hillenburg recalled in a 2009 interview with TBI Vision. "It was a new show and no one knows if a new show will work. Nick had decided it didn't want any more animal shows and wanted stories with kids, like 'Hey Arnold!'"

According to Hillenburg, the network envisioned a series in which the protagonist was a kid who happened to live underwater. "They actually wanted to make 'Arnold under the sea' and make SpongeBob a child," the show creator continued. "I said 'No, that's not the show.'" As a compromise, Hillenburg included some childlike elements. "I said we'll show the parents sometimes and put him in school." Not just any school, he explained, but a "[boat] driving school." That compromise inspired the creation of Mrs. Puff, SpongeBob's chronically exasperated teacher.