Lazarus: The Cowboy Bebop Creator's New Series & Its John Wick Link Explained

Adult Swim is now in the process of developing an original anime titled "Lazarus" headed by "Cowboy Bebop" director Shinichiro Watanabe and featuring a key talent from the "John Wick" franchise.

As detailed in an Anime News Network report about the upcoming series, "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski is in charge of designing action sequences throughout "Lazarus." Even though he looks nothing like his actor counterpart, Stahelski's present-day Hollywood trajectory kicked off when he worked as Keanu Reeves' stunt double in the "Matrix" movies. Previously, Stahelski doubled for Brandon Lee in "The Crow" and appeared in other high-profile films like "Escape from L.A." His first collaboration with Reeves, however, is what led to the advent of "John Wick" — all four films in the franchise thus far were directed by Stahelski and star Reeves as their titular character.

Of course, given his considerable experience in the field, Stahelski likewise helps choreograph the "John Wick" movies' critically acclaimed fight scenes. Stahelski, then, is among the foremost action sequence experts working in the film industry today and "Lazarus" should benefit greatly from his involvement.