Justified: City Primeval Proves Raylan Really Does Have A Romantic Type

Contains spoilers for "Justified: City Primeval" – Episode 5 – "You Good?"

Even after being eight years apart from audiences, "Justified: City Primeval" proves that Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) still can't quite shake the habits that he should be rid of by now. Besides being a volatile law enforcer, this week we left the marshal potentially creating more drama for himself by getting just a little too close to Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), the attorney of a cold-blooded killer and aspiring singer, Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook). You sure can pick 'em, Marshal.

While Episode 4 left it open to interpretation if Raylan did cross the Wilder residence threshold, this is Raylan Givens we're talking about. He totally did, right? In hindsight, it certainly fits his profile of causing more drama and raising the risk level he's already up against. More importantly, though, Carolyn lines up perfectly with the kind of woman that the deputy marshal has been drawn to in the past, given that the dedicated attorney shares traits with not only his ex-wife, Winona (Natalie Zea), but also with Ava Crowder (Joelle Carter). The only question is if this lead to as many fireworks with Carolyn as it did with his former flames from almost a decade ago. More importantly, could it be his undoing?