Justified: City Primeval Proves Raylan Really Does Have A Romantic Type
Contains spoilers for "Justified: City Primeval" – Episode 5 – "You Good?"
Even after being eight years apart from audiences, "Justified: City Primeval" proves that Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) still can't quite shake the habits that he should be rid of by now. Besides being a volatile law enforcer, this week we left the marshal potentially creating more drama for himself by getting just a little too close to Carolyn Wilder (Aunjanue Ellis), the attorney of a cold-blooded killer and aspiring singer, Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook). You sure can pick 'em, Marshal.
While Episode 4 left it open to interpretation if Raylan did cross the Wilder residence threshold, this is Raylan Givens we're talking about. He totally did, right? In hindsight, it certainly fits his profile of causing more drama and raising the risk level he's already up against. More importantly, though, Carolyn lines up perfectly with the kind of woman that the deputy marshal has been drawn to in the past, given that the dedicated attorney shares traits with not only his ex-wife, Winona (Natalie Zea), but also with Ava Crowder (Joelle Carter). The only question is if this lead to as many fireworks with Carolyn as it did with his former flames from almost a decade ago. More importantly, could it be his undoing?
Carolyn proves Raylan still has a thing for good women who are willing to do bad things
It's already been proven that Carolyn has been happy to put Raylan in his place on the many occasions he has stepped out of line, with a notable one being their first encounter in court. It's the kind of power play that Winona wouldn't have hesitated to apply, highlighting just how little she's willing to put up with, even with a lawman as charming as Raylan. Of course, opposing forces like this are bound to attract, but the difference here is that she's far more comfortable getting her hands dirty, just like another old flame from Raylan's relationship history.
As much as she's fighting to do the right thing, her obligation to Sweet (Vondie Curtis-Hall) has put her in a position that's ever so slightly tainted with corruption. Carolyn is being pulled into a world she should be staying clear of, much like Ava Crowder (Joelle Carter) did at the start and end of "Justified" before she fell for Raylan's arch-rival, Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins). Rule breakers clearly get Raylan's attention, but in this case, it will only make things more dangerous. Clement is just as volatile a character as anyone Raylan has tangled with, and he's someone who will express his concerns when he finds out his own lawyer is sleeping with the enemy. Romance sure is complicated, right?