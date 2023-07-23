Star Wars: A Mandalorian Game Concept Is Blowing Twitter's Collective Mind

Gavin Marshall, who works as a UI designer for game development company DICE, shared a series of screenshots he mocked up on his Twitter account demonstrating what a large-scale video game based on the "Star Wars" TV series "The Mandalorian" might look like, and fans are loving it.

The first of his four fake screenshots is of what would be one of the game's pause screens, allowing players to dress protagonist Din Djarin in a custom outfit. Featured are various helmets, some of which offer multiple color palettes. Included in the selection are a few variations of standard Mandalorian armor — including Boba Fett's — as well as sequel trilogy villain Kylo Ren's helmet.

Marshall's second screenshot is of Din arriving in a new town called Zeronia. Fans can glean from this image that the hypothetical game follows Din in a third-person, over-the-shoulder perspective and allows players to select from a wide range of Mandalorian weaponry, including a flamethrower and the iconic Amban rifle — the design of which originates in the notorious "Star Wars Holiday Special."

Rounding out Marshall's project are a start screen and a second menu providing players with a robust photo mode. In a reply, he then reposted his start screen backed by composer Ludwig Göransson's "Mandalorian" theme to simulate what it might look like in practice. All in all, Marshall's work could legitimately pass as a preview for a potentially great "Mandalorian" game. Unsurprisingly, fans in his Twitter mentions want to play it.